Ascension, Presbyterian, 8 more health systems seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth Central Texas (Killeen) seeks a distribution tech.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an area director of surgical support services.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.



Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks an inventory specialist.



Presbyterian (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a materials management manager.



UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain analyst.



Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle) seeks an inventory control coordinator.

