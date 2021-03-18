Ascension, Presbyterian, 8 more health systems seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth Central Texas (Killeen) seeks a distribution tech.

  2. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an area director of surgical support services.

  3. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain tech.

  4. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.

  5. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  6. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks an inventory specialist.

  8. Presbyterian (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a materials management manager.

  9. UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain analyst.

  10.  Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle) seeks an inventory control coordinator. 

More articles on supply chain:
FDA warns of false positives from Roche's combo flu, COVID-19 test
Mississippi hospital still faces price-gouging, PPE shortages, supply chain director says
Cardinal Health to sell Cordis medical device business for $1B

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 