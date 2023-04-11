Alabama system leaves supply vendor after 20 years, switches to Medline

DCH Health System, based in Tuscaloosa, Ala., chose Medline as its primary distribution partner April 11 after working with another company for about 20 years.

Becker's reached out to DCH Health and Medline about which company the system previously partnered with and will update the story if more information becomes available.

The new, yearslong partnership will ensure medical supplies for DCH Health's three acute care facilities: DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Northport (Ala.) Medical Center and Fayette (Ala.) Medical Center, according to a Medline news release.