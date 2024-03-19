AHA supply chain group taps executive

The American Hospital Association's supply chain group, Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management, named Mike Schiller as its new executive director March 18.

Mr. Schiller has been AHRMM's interim executive director since late 2023, and previously, he served as the senior supply chain director. He helped develop the dynamic ventilator reserve program and spearheaded a repository of nontraditional suppliers with personal protective equipment and other supplies in severe shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"His work with the AHA saved lives by coordinating national initiatives to ensure hospitals would be properly equipped to care for patients throughout the COVID-19 surges and supply shortages," according to an AHRMM news release.

Before joining AHRMM, he worked at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where he initiated a fully automated supply chain and a transition to new prime distributors.