Abbott delivers COVID-19 rapid tests to schools, workplaces

Abbott is making its BinaxNOW COVID-19 test available to schools, pharmacies, universities and workplaces, CNBC reported Jan. 12.

Since the test was authorized in August, Abbott has distributed 150 million of the antigen tests through HHS to states, territories, long-term care facilities, historically Black colleges and universities and the Indian Health Service.

Abbott has signed a contract to supply HHS with 30 million additional tests through March, according to CNBC.

The BinaxNOW test is the size of a credit card, costs $5 and gives results in 15 minutes. In one study, it showed 93.3 percent sensitivity and 99.9 specificity, according to CNBC. The test can detect the virus when people are most infectious and at the greatest risk of spreading it.



