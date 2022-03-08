50 best hospital, health systems supply chains in the US, per GHX 

Global Health Exchange released its annual list of the 50 best healthcare supply chains in North America March 8.

The 2021 list recognizes hospitals and health systems that demonstrated improved operational performance in supply chain automation. The 2021 recipients will be honored at the 22nd annual GHX Summit May 9-12 in Hollywood, Fla.

To create the list, GHX, a healthcare business and data automation company, analyzed the performance of more than 4,100 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada that are part of its digital trading network. The list scored several areas, including maximizing automation and increasing exchange utilization and trading partner connections.

The 50 winners, in alphabetical order:

Aspirus Inc. (Wausau, Wis.)

Baptist Health (Little Rock, Ark.)

Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.)

Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio)

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.)

Edward-Elmhurst Health (Naperville, Ill.)

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.)

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health (Hackensack, N.J.)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown)

Loma Linda University Health (Loma Linda, Calif.)

Los Angeles County Department of Health Services

MedStar Health (Baltimore)

MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

Nebraska Methodist Health System (Omaha.)

NYU Langone Health (New York)

Parkland Health (Dallas)

Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

RWJBarnabas Health (Oceanport, N.J.)

San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)

Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Summa Health (Akron, Ohio)

Tampa General Hospital (Tampa, Fla.)

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

UC San Diego (Calif.) Health

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

UCI Health (Fullerton, Calif.)

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

UF Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

UHS N.Y. (Binghamton, N.Y.)

UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.)

UW Medicine-Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

UW Medicine-University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Yale New Haven Health System (New Haven, Conn.)