10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is seeking a supply chain procedural specialist.

2. Banner Health (Meza, Ariz.) is seeking an associate buyer.

3. BayCare Health System (Winter Haven, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain services representative.

4. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora) is seeking an OR materials coordinator.

5. HCA Healthcare (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.) is seeking an OR supply chain technician.

6. HCA Healthcare (Miami) is seeking a supply chain equipment coordinator.

7. Loyola Medicine (Berwyn, Ill.) is seeking an inventory technician.

8. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

9. Trinity Health (Chelsea, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain agent.

10. Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital is seeking a supply chain supervisor.