10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain management coordinator.
- Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain contract manager.
- Garnet Health (Middletown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain administrator.
- Mount Sinai (New York City) seeks a supply chain sourcing lead.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain logistics specialist.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Scripps (San Diego) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Van Wert (Ohio) Health seeks a supply chain tech.
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) health seeks a supply chain process improvement coordinator.
