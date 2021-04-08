10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a supply chain management coordinator.

  2. Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain contract manager.

  4. Garnet Health (Middletown, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain administrator.

  5. Mount Sinai (New York City) seeks a supply chain sourcing lead.

  6. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain logistics specialist.

  7. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  8. Scripps (San Diego) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  9. Van Wert (Ohio) Health seeks a supply chain tech.

  10. Yale New Haven (Conn.) health seeks a supply chain process improvement coordinator.

