Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.) seeks a supply chain operations director.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.



Children's Mercy Hospital (Kansas City, Mo.) seeks a director of supply chain services.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a supply chain associate.



OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain supervisor.



UPMC seeks a supply specialist.



WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

