Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.) seeks a supply chain operations director.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.
- Children's Mercy Hospital (Kansas City, Mo.) seeks a director of supply chain services.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a supply chain associate.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
- UPMC seeks a supply specialist.
- WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
