10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.) seeks a supply chain operations director. 

  2. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager. 

  3. Children's Mercy Hospital (Kansas City, Mo.) seeks a director of supply chain services.

  4. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate. 

  5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.

  6. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a supply chain associate.

  7. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  8. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

  9. UPMC seeks a supply specialist.

  10. WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor. 

