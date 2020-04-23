10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager. 

  2. Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) seeks a supply chain coordinator. 

  3. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  4. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist. 

  5. Long Beach (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center seeks a supply chain manager.

  6. Maine Medical Center (Portland) seeks a supply chain director.

  7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a supply chain administrator.

  8. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.

  9. Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  10. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

