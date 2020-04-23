10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.



Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.) seeks a supply chain data specialist.



Long Beach (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center seeks a supply chain manager.



Maine Medical Center (Portland) seeks a supply chain director.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a supply chain administrator.



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

