10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain supervisor.



Delaware County Memorial Hospital (Drexel Hill, Pa.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.



Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center seeks a supply coordinator.



Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain tech.



Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a supply chain data analyst.



Memorial Sloan-Kettering (New York City) seeks an integration analyst for its supply chain informatics team.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Renown Health (Reno, Nev.) seeks a supply chain business analyst.



Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Ypsilanti, Mich.) seeks a supply chain logistics tech.



Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain manager.

