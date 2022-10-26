Walmart Health expands Florida footprint

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Health plans to open 16 new health centers in Florida.

The new facilities will be located beside Walmart Supercenters and will provide a range of healthcare services for patients seven days a week. Locations will span the metro areas of Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa and are expected to open in 2023, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

"As the population in Florida continues to grow at more than double the rate of the rest of the United States, so does the need to increase access to quality healthcare. With these 16 new Walmart Health centers across the state, even more Floridians will have easy access to a wide range of high-quality health services at convenient hours and easy to understand prices," said David Carmouche, MD, senior vice president of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart.

Walmart Health launched in 2019. The first six Florida locations opened in 2022, according to the release.