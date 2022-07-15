RWJBarnabas Health launches program to support local businesses

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas launched BuyLocal, an online platform that aims to make it easier for local businesses to work with the health system, according to a July 11 press release shared with Becker's.

The BuyLocal platform allows for local, minority, veteran-owned and women-owned businesses to register online to potentially meet supply chain or future service demands for the system. So far, the system has 200 businesses registered. The companies will be included on a database and will be considered for procurement and contracting opportunities at the health system.

"Through this new portal, our organization will gain instant access to local and diverse businesses and will be able to contribute to the economic growth of their communities in a very measurable way," said Paul Alexander, MD, executive vice president and chief health equity and transformation officer at RWJBarnabas.