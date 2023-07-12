Providence exits downtown Seattle office space

Providence, a 51-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash., is exiting office space in downtown Seattle as part of the organization's flexible work model strategy, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on July 12.

"As part of this strategy, many of our administrative caregivers are continuing to work virtually or a hybrid of in-person and virtual, so we no longer need as much administrative office space as we did prior to the pandemic," Melissa Tizon said.

Before the pandemic, about 1,146 Providence administrative caregivers worked at the 800 Fifth Ave. location.

"Our caregivers have told us flexibility is important to them, so we are continuing to support flexible shifts, schedules, practices and locations," Ms. Tizon said. "We believe this will differentiate us as an employer at a time when people can choose to work anywhere."

The change comes six months after Seattle Children's Hospital acquired the Renton headquarters of Providence for $84 million. The sale included three buildings and an undeveloped, 9.6-acre lot.

Providence remains based at 1801 Lind Ave SW as part of a multiyear leaseback.

Ms. Tizon told the Puget Sound Business Journal that Providence still holds space at multiple downtown Seattle locations, including floors at Met Park.