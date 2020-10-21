Oregon hospital board considers breaking with management firm

The board of Blue Mountain Hospital District in John Day, Ore., is weighing the possibility of parting ways with its management company, according to The Blue Mountain Eagle.

Board directors are considering breaking with management company Brim and Associates amid patient criticism around wait times, lost referrals and customer service, according to the report.

The Blue Mountain Hospital District board began working with Brim and Associates, which rebranded to HealthTechs3 in 2015 after several mergers, 30 years ago. The management company provides the hospital financial audits and access to a group purchasing organization, among other services.

During a recent work session, some board members raised concerns about how much control the management company has. Others warned about making quick decisions on the future of the contract without weighing all the outcomes.

Derek Daly, who is CEO of Blue Mountain Hospital District, said after three decades, it's customary for a hospital district to evaluate contracts it has with management firms. "We're not the only small hospital and a small county that goes through this process. This is very normal," Mr. Daly said, according to The Blue Mountain Eagle.

The board is planning on another session to discuss the contract.

