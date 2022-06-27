Memorial Hermann Health System to provide home healthcare

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has teamed up with hospital-at-home company Contessa Health to provide home-based healthcare, according to a June 24 press release.

The health system will offer acute hospital care, skilled nursing care and palliative care for patients from their homes. Depending on eligibility criteria, participating patients will be sent home from the emergency department with remote patient monitoring devices without being admitted as an inpatient.

"Our new partnership with Contessa exemplifies Memorial Hermann's commitment to deploying innovative care models by transforming our service lines to put the patient experience front and center," said David Callender, MD, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "Offering at-home care options gives our patients more convenient choices and truly puts them at the center of care delivery."