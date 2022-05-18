Futura Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Leading Healthcare IT Solutions Provider

Futura Healthcare, a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare advisory, consulting, and technology solutions, announced today their acquisition of Winola Lake Health IT.

Founded in 2010, Winola Lake delivers solutions that drive superior outcomes for healthcare organizations facing unique technology challenges within the healthcare industry today.

Providing point-of-care technology solutions to hospitals nationwide, Winola Lake was founded on the principle of studying the needs of the healthcare industry and delivering the technologies that solve their customers’ problems. Winola Lake’s founder, Rick Hodge, commented, “I have known David Gulian, Futura’s CEO, for many years, and I knew from the start that this was a win-win for both organizations. Winola Lake’s customers will benefit from the broad array of solutions that Futura Healthcare provides to healthcare organizations.”

David Gulian stated, “This acquisition helps us to better serve our customers by leveraging Winola Lake’s enhanced professional services and IT support teams and further solidifies Futura Healthcare’s position as the leading IT solutions partner to hospitals nationwide.”

Futura Healthcare was rated #2 by KLAS for Healthcare IT staffing in 2022 and is one of the few IT consulting firms that offers both point-of-care technology and advisory and consulting services to hospitals and healthcare organizations.

Mr. Gulian continued, “This is one of the most synergistic acquisitions I have ever been involved with. It’s a perfect fit for Futura Healthcare, and the integration process will be virtually seamless, allowing the organization to realize added value immediately.”

About Futura Healthcare

Futura Healthcare is a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare advisory, consulting, and technology solutions. We are vendor agnostic and help healthcare institutions achieve their strategic goals of improved patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and enhanced clinician engagement.

As a single source partner, we deploy best-of-breed technologies – from mobility hardware and eLearning to advisory services and consulting. We have serviced 1 in 3 hospitals nationwide, deployed and supported over 600,000 IT assets, and have defined healthcare technology best practices for over 20 years. Renovus Capital Partners, a Philadelphia based private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries, invested in Futura in 2020.