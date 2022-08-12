CVS names senior vice president of retail health

CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD.

Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.



"I'm thrilled to take on an expanded role at CVS Health as senior vice president of retail health, responsible for our MinuteClinic, HealthHUB, and Enterprise Virtual Care businesses," Dr. Milford wrote on LinkedIn. "I look forward to integrating our virtual and retail health capabilities to further enhance our connected care delivery experience for patients and consumers."





