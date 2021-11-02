CommonSpirit sets goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

CommonSpirit Health announced Nov. 2 an industry-leading commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 alongside an interim goal to slash emissions in half by 2030.

The 2040 target was shared at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and is in line with U.S. climate goals laid out in the Paris Agreement that aim to keep the average global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius.

"We believe there is an unbreakable connection between the health of our planet and the health of our people. The U.S. healthcare system contributes 10 percent of the nation's carbon emissions and 9 percent of harmful non-greenhouse air pollutants," CEO Lloyd Dean said in a statement.

The Chicago-based health system plans to reach carbon neutrality by leveraging new energy technologies, engaging with supply chain companies, evaluating its investment portfolios for climate impacts and offsetting carbon where necessary. The system will be held accountable through the U.N.-backed Race to Zero campaign, a coalition of nongovernmental organizations committed to reducing climate pollution. CommonSpirit will report its progress and learnings publicly along the way.

"Our net-zero commitment supports our focus on addressing the underlying causes of health inequities, from access to clean air and safe drinking water to the effects of extreme weather, with a goal of creating healthier communities for all," Mr. Dean said.