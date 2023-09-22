Cleveland Clinic, NBA team partner on pro athlete training facility

Cleveland Clinic and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ohio's NBA team, have revealed conceptual plans for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center.

The project is in partnership with Bedrock, a real estate developer with plans to transform Cleveland's riverfront. The proposed development will serve as an anchor for Bedrock's plan and aims to cement downtown Cleveland as a global medical destination, according to a Sept. 21 news release from the health system.

The center plans to offer personalized expertise from Cleveland Clinic specialists in training, treatment, nutrition and recovery. Elite athletes from numerous sports will be able to receive services there.

"Our sports medicine teams are known around the world for treating and taking care of athletes of all abilities and ages; it would be an honor to grow this program in our hometown of Cleveland with two great partners as we engage in the revitalization of downtown," said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic.