BJC, SSM enter joint laundry venture

BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, both based in St. Louis, have formed a new joint venture to build and operate a laundry facility.

The venture, St. Louis Healthcare Support Services, LLC, is expected to launder 35 million pounds of linens from the health systems each year, according to a March 18 news release. It will be located in a 100,000-square-foot warehouse owned by BJC, but the two systems will foot equipment and construction costs equally.

The venture will create 80 benefits-eligible jobs, strategically located in St. Louis' Soulard neighborhood.

"As health care systems, we understand the connection between financial stability and general health and well-being," said Tom Harvieux, vice president and chief supply officer at BJC. "We deliberately chose a location that has faced historic under-investment, because we know new business will substantially boost the economy and, by extension, improve health equity in our region."

The systems are aiming for an opening date in mid-2025.