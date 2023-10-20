US News: Best Medicare Advantage plan companies by state

On Oct. 20, U.S. News & World Report released its Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list, which includes a list of the top-rated Medicare Advantage insurance plans in each state.

The publication does not rate plans, but it did examine insurance companies' offerings in each state based on CMS star ratings of the insurers' individual plans.

To be eligible for the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list, all Medicare Advantage plans offered by the insurer in that state had to be rated overall with at least three stars out of five stars by CMS. The publication then averaged the CMS star ratings for each of the eligible companies' plans. Companies with an average overall rating of 4.5 or more stars by CMS made the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list. Read more about the methodology here.

Below are the top-rated Medicare Advantage insurance plans in each state, according to the U.S. News analysis. Plans on the list below with an asterisk also made U.S. News' Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list.

Alabama

Viva Medicare*

Arizona

Humana

Arkansas

Essence Healthcare*

California

Sharp Health Plan*

Colorado

Select Health*

Kaiser Permanente*

Connecticut

Humana*

Delaware

Humana

District of Columbia

Humana

Florida

HealthSun Health Plans*

Optimum HealthCare*

BayCare Health Plans*

Capital Health Plan*

Devoted Health*

Freedom Health*

Simply Healthcare Plans*

Leon Health Plans*

Georgia

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee*

Hawaii

Humana

Idaho

Blue Cross of Idaho*

SelectHealth*

Illinois

Essence Healthcare*

Quartz Medicare Advantage*

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health*

WellFirst Health*

Indiana

Essence Healthcare*

Iowa

Quartz Medicare Advantage*

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health*

Sanford Health Plan*

Kansas

Aetna Medicare

Kentucky

Essence Healthcare*

Louisiana

Humana*

Maine

Martin's Point Generations Advantage*

Maryland

Humana*

Massachusetts

Tufts Health Plan*

Humana*

Michigan

HAP Senior Plus (PPO)*

PHP Medicare*

Minnesota

Allina Health Aetna Medicare*

South Country Health Alliance*

Quartz Medicare Advantage*

Humana*

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota*

PrimeWest Health*

Mississippi

Humana*

Missouri

Essence Healthcare*

NHC Advantage*

WellFirst Health*

Montana

Humana

Nebraska

Humana

Nevada

Select Health*

New Hampshire

Martin's Point Generations Advantage*

New Jersey

Humana

New Mexico

Humana*

New York

CDPHP Medicare Advantage*

Independent Health*

North Carolina

Alignment Health Plan*

Experience Health*

FirstMedicare Direct*

North Dakota

NextBlue of North Dakota*

Sanford Health Plan*

Ohio

Devoted Health*

Medical Mutual of Ohio*

PrimeTime Health Plan*

SummaCare Medicare Advantage Plans*

UPMC for Life*

Oklahoma

GlobalHealth*

Oregon

Humana*

Pennsylvania

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield or Highmark Blue S*

UPMC for Life*

Rhode Island

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island*

South Carolina

NHC Advantage*

South Dakota

Sanford Health Plan*

Tennessee

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee*

NHC Advantage*

Humana*

Texas

KelseyCare Advantage*

Devoted Health*

Utah

Select Health*

Humana*

Virginia

Humana

Vermont

Humana*

Washington

Humana

West Virginia

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield*

West Virginia Senior Advantage*

Wisconsin

Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage*

HealthPartners*

Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans*

Quartz Medicare Advantage*

UCare*

Wyoming

Humana