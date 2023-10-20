US News: Best Medicare Advantage plan companies by state

On Oct. 20, U.S. News & World Report released its Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list, which includes a list of the top-rated Medicare Advantage insurance plans in each state.
The publication does not rate plans, but it did examine insurance companies' offerings in each state based on CMS star ratings of the insurers' individual plans.
To be eligible for the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list, all Medicare Advantage plans offered by the insurer in that state had to be rated overall with at least three stars out of five stars by CMS. The publication then averaged the CMS star ratings for each of the eligible companies' plans. Companies with an average overall rating of 4.5 or more stars by CMS made the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list. Read more about the methodology here.
Below are the top-rated Medicare Advantage insurance plans in each state, according to the U.S. News analysis. Plans on the list below with an asterisk also made U.S. News' Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage list.
Alabama
Viva Medicare*
Arizona
Humana
Arkansas
Essence Healthcare*
California
Sharp Health Plan*
Colorado
Select Health*
Kaiser Permanente*
Connecticut
Humana*
Delaware
Humana
District of Columbia
Humana
Florida
HealthSun Health Plans*
Optimum HealthCare*
BayCare Health Plans*
Capital Health Plan*
Devoted Health*
Freedom Health*
Simply Healthcare Plans*
Leon Health Plans*
Georgia
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee*
Hawaii
Humana
Idaho
Blue Cross of Idaho*
SelectHealth*
Illinois
Essence Healthcare*
Quartz Medicare Advantage*
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health*
WellFirst Health*
Indiana
Essence Healthcare*
Iowa
Quartz Medicare Advantage*
HealthPartners UnityPoint Health*
Sanford Health Plan*
Kansas
Aetna Medicare
Kentucky
Essence Healthcare*
Louisiana
Humana*
Maine
Martin's Point Generations Advantage*
Maryland
Humana*
Massachusetts
Tufts Health Plan*
Humana*
Michigan
HAP Senior Plus (PPO)*
PHP Medicare*
Minnesota
Allina Health Aetna Medicare*
South Country Health Alliance*
Quartz Medicare Advantage*
Humana*
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota*
PrimeWest Health*
Mississippi
Humana*
Missouri
Essence Healthcare*
NHC Advantage*
WellFirst Health*
Montana
Humana
Nebraska
Humana
Nevada
Select Health*
New Hampshire
Martin's Point Generations Advantage*
New Jersey
Humana
New Mexico
Humana*
New York
CDPHP Medicare Advantage*
Independent Health*
North Carolina
Alignment Health Plan*
Experience Health*
FirstMedicare Direct*
North Dakota
NextBlue of North Dakota*
Sanford Health Plan*
Ohio
Devoted Health*
Medical Mutual of Ohio*
PrimeTime Health Plan*
SummaCare Medicare Advantage Plans*
UPMC for Life*
Oklahoma
GlobalHealth*
Oregon
Humana*
Pennsylvania
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield or Highmark Blue S*
UPMC for Life*
Rhode Island
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island*
South Carolina
NHC Advantage*
South Dakota
Sanford Health Plan*
Tennessee
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee*
NHC Advantage*
Humana*
Texas
KelseyCare Advantage*
Devoted Health*
Utah
Select Health*
Humana*
Virginia
Humana
Vermont
Humana*
Washington
Humana
West Virginia
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield*
West Virginia Senior Advantage*
Wisconsin
Dean Advantage, Prevea360 Medicare Advantage*
HealthPartners*
Network Health Medicare Advantage Plans*
Quartz Medicare Advantage*
UCare*
Wyoming
Humana