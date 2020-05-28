Update: 10 states with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19

Georgia has the largest increase in unemployment insurance initial claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify states hit hardest by unemployment claims, analysts compared the 50 U.S. states and District of Columbia across one metric: the increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims between the weeks of March 16 to May 18 this year compared to the weeks of March 18 to May 20 in 2019. More information about the methodology is available here.

Ten states with the biggest unemployment growth, according to the analysis:

1. Georgia

2. New Hampshire

3. Kentucky

4. Florida

5. Virginia

6. Louisiana

7. North Carolina

8. Indiana

9. South Dakota

10. South Carolina

Ten states with the smallest unemployment growth, according to the analysis:

1. Oregon

2. Connecticut

3. Alaska

4. California

5. Vermont

6. Wisconsin

7. Wyoming

8. Arizona

9. New Jersey

10. Illinois

More articles on rankings and ratings:

8 most innovative hospitals, according to 550+ hospital leaders

Top 10 specialties with highest percentage of female physicians

20 largest healthcare companies in the world

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.