Top 20 business schools of 2021-22, per Bloomberg

Listen
Stanford University's business school was ranked the top U.S. business school, according to Bloomberg Businessweek, which analyzed 19,000 student and alumni responses on their experience at these schools.
For its rankings, Bloomberg analyzed each school based on four indexes: compensation, learning, networking and entrepreneurship. For the 2021-2022 ranking, Bloomberg added diversity as a fifth element. Schools provided data on race, ethnicity and gender in their classes. To read more on methodology, click here.
Below are the top 20 business schools:
- Stanford (Calif.) University, Stanford Graduate School of Business
- Dartmouth College, Dartmouth Tuck School of Business (Hanover, N.H.)
- Harvard University, Harvard Business School (Cambridge, Mass.)
- University of Chicago, Booth School of Business
- Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management (Evanston, Ill.)
- Columbia University, Columbia Business School (New York City)
- University of California at Berkeley, Haas School of Business
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT Sloan School of Management (Cambridge, Mass.)
- University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School (Philadelphia)
- University of Virginia, Darden School of Business (Charlottesville)
- New York University, Stern School of Business (New York City)
- Yale University, Yale School of Management (New Haven, Conn.)
- University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (Ann Arbor)
- University of Southern California, Marshall Business School (Los Angeles)
- Duke University, Fuqua School of Business (Durham, N.C.)
- University of California-Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management
- Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business (Washington, D.C.)
- Emory University, Goizueta Business School (Atlanta)
- Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business (Pittsburgh)
- Cornell University, SC Johnson College of Business (Ithaca, N.Y.)