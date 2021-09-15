Top 20 business schools of 2021-22, per Bloomberg

Stanford University's business school was ranked the top U.S. business school, according to Bloomberg Businessweek, which analyzed 19,000 student and alumni responses on their experience at these schools.

For its rankings, Bloomberg analyzed each school based on four indexes: compensation, learning, networking and entrepreneurship. For the 2021-2022 ranking, Bloomberg added diversity as a fifth element. Schools provided data on race, ethnicity and gender in their classes. To read more on methodology, click here.

Below are the top 20 business schools: