Top 10 universities for life sciences, medicine in the world

Six of the world's top universities for life sciences and medicine are outside the U.S., according to QS World University Rankings.

QS World weighs life science and nursing programs by academic reputation (40 percent of total score), citations per paper (20 percent), H-index score (20 percent), employer reputation (10 percent) and International Research Network contributions (10 percent).

The organization has been ranking universities since 2004.

Top 10 universities for life sciences and medicine, according to QS:

1. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

2. University of Oxford (United Kingdom)

3. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

4. (tie) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge)

4. (tie) Stanford (Calif.) University

6. University of Cambridge (United Kingdom)

7. Imperial College London

8. University of California, San Francisco

9. University College London

10. Karolinska Institutet (Stockholm)