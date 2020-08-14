Top 10 states for critical access hospital performance, ranked by HRSA

The federal Health Resources & Services Administration ranked Virginia the best state in the U.S. for the performance and reporting quality of its critical access hospitals.

Every year, the HHS agency responsible for improving healthcare access for the uninsured, isolated and medically vulnerable recognizes the 10 top states with the highest reporting rates and improvement for critical access hospitals in the last year.

The list is part of the agency's Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project. Through the project, the agency works with more than 1,350 critical access hospitals in 45 states to report quality measures.

Critical access hospitals report data in patient safety, outpatient care, patient engagement and care transitions. The performance outcomes and quality reporting in those areas determine the list.

The top 10 states for 2020:

1. Virginia

2. South Carolina

3. Wisconsin

4. Idaho

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Nebraska

8. Massachusetts

9. Illinois

10. Utah

More articles on rankings and ratings:

266 hospitals with 5 CMS stars for patient experience

10 best, worst states for healthcare in 2020

15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.