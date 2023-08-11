Top 10 nursing universities in the world

QS World University Rankings has named University of Pennsylvania the world's best nursing university four years in a row.

The organization, which has been ranking the world's universities since 2004, weighs nursing programs with its global surveys of academics and employers to assess international impact, as well as research citations per paper and H-index.

The top 10 in the world, according to QS:

1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

2. King's College of London

3. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

4. University of Washington (Seattle)

5. University of Alberta (Edmonton, Canada)

6. University of Southampton (United Kingdom)

7. The University of Manchester (United Kingdom)

8. University of Toronto

9. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

10. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)