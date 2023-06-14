The states with the most, least mental distress

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Hawaii, South Dakota and Minnesota rank in the top three for residents with the least mental distress, while West Virginia residents reported the worst mental distress.

The data, collected from the United Health Foundation's America's Health Rankings, used the percentage of residents who reported their mental health was not good for 14 out of the last 30 days to calculate mental distress. The national average was 14.7 percent. 

Here are the top five best and worst states for mental distress:

Least stressed states:

1. Hawaii: 10.7 percent

2. South Dakota: 11.4 percent

3. Minnesota: 12.3 percent

4. North Dakota: 12.6 percent

T-5. Connecticut: 12.7 percent

T-5. Maryland: 12.7 percent

 

Most stressed states:

1. West Virginia: 19.3 percent

T-2. Alabama: 18.4 percent

T-2. Arkansas: 18.4 percent

3. Tennessee: 18 percent

4. Kentucky: 17.9 percent

5. Louisiana: 17.8 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles