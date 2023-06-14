The states with the most, least mental distress

Hawaii, South Dakota and Minnesota rank in the top three for residents with the least mental distress, while West Virginia residents reported the worst mental distress.

The data, collected from the United Health Foundation's America's Health Rankings, used the percentage of residents who reported their mental health was not good for 14 out of the last 30 days to calculate mental distress. The national average was 14.7 percent.

Here are the top five best and worst states for mental distress:

Least stressed states:

1. Hawaii: 10.7 percent

2. South Dakota: 11.4 percent

3. Minnesota: 12.3 percent

4. North Dakota: 12.6 percent

T-5. Connecticut: 12.7 percent

T-5. Maryland: 12.7 percent

Most stressed states:

1. West Virginia: 19.3 percent

T-2. Alabama: 18.4 percent

T-2. Arkansas: 18.4 percent

3. Tennessee: 18 percent

4. Kentucky: 17.9 percent

5. Louisiana: 17.8 percent