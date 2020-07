The No. 1 hospital in each state for 2020-21

U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2020-21 rankings for the top hospitals in the U.S.

Below is a list of each state's top-ranked hospital. Alaska and Wyoming were not included in U.S. News' rankings.

Alabama: University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital





Arkansas: UAMS Medical Center (Little Rock)





Arizona: Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)





California: UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)





Colorado: UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)





Connecticut: Yale New Haven Hospital





Delaware: Christiana Care Hospitals (Newark)





Florida: UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville) and Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)





Georgia: Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)





Hawaii: Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)





Iowa: University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)





Idaho: St. Luke's Regional Boise Medical Center





Illinois: Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)





Indiana: Indiana University Health Medical Center (Indianapolis)





Kansas: University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)





Kentucky: University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital (Lexington)





Louisiana: Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans)





Massachusetts: Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)





Maryland: Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)





Maine: Maine Medical Center (Portland)





Michigan: University of Michigan Hospital (Ann Arbor)





Minnesota: Mayo Clinic (Rochester)





Missouri: Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)





Mississippi: Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (Jackson)





Montana: St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)





North Carolina: Duke University Hospital (Durham)





North Dakota: Sanford Medical Center (Fargo)





Nebraska: Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)





New Hampshire: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)





New Jersey: Morristown Medical Center





New Mexico: Presbyterian Hospital (Albuquerque)





Nevada: Carson Tahoe Health (Carson City) and Renown South Meadows Medical Center (Reno)





New York: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)





Ohio: Cleveland Clinic





Oklahoma: Integris Baptist Medical Center (Oklahoma City) and St. Francis Hospital (Tulsa)





Oregon: OHSU Hospital (Portland)





Pennsylvania: Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)





Rhode Island: Miriam Hospital (Providence)





South Carolina: Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center (Charleston)





South Dakota: Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center (Sioux Falls)





Tennessee: Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)





Texas: Houston Methodist Hospital





Utah: University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City)





Virginia: University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)





Vermont: University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)





Washington: University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)





Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin Hospitals (Madison)





University of Wisconsin Hospitals (Madison) West Virginia: West Virginia University Hospitals (Morgantown)

