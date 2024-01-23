The fastest-growing healthcare job in 8 US cities

Healthcare recruiters are in hot demand nationwide, according to a recent analysis from LinkedIn.

Researchers with LinkedIn's Economic Graph team sought to identify the fastest-growing jobs in America and examined millions of titles held by the site's members between Jan. 1, 2019, and July 31, 2023. Those that saw consistent growth across the platform's membership base and reached a meaningful size were included in the ranking and sorted by metro area. Read more about the methodology here.

These are the fastest-growing healthcare jobs in eight major American cities, per the analysis:

Chicago — Neonatal ICU nurse

Dallas — Neonatal ICU nurse

Denver — Healthcare recruiter

Houston — Medical social worker

Miami — Psychiatric nurse practitioner

New York City — Healthcare recruiter

San Francisco — Healthcare recruiter

Washington, D.C. — Healthcare recruiter

Editor's note: LinkedIn also conducted analyses for Boston and Seattle, but no healthcare-specific roles were among the 10 fastest-growing in these cities.



