The best of the best-in-state hospitals, per Newsweek

In October, Newsweek released its 2024 America's Best-In-State Hospitals list, which ranks the top 600 U.S. hospitals by state.

Newsweek partnered with global market research and consumer data firm Statista for the list, and rankings are sorted by a score that factors recommendations, patient experience, quality and patient-reported outcome measures.

The list is based on a national online survey of tens of thousands of healthcare professionals. Professionals were asked to recommend the leading hospitals from their respective state. (Recommendations for their own employer were not allowed.) A score was assigned to each hospital based on the number of recommendations received, which ultimately accounts for 40% of the overall score. Hospitals with a one-star rating from CMS were not eligible for the 2024 ranking.

Below are the hospitals with overall scores in the top 10th percentile, based on the Newsweek and Statista's model, along with their rank in their state. Read more about the methodology here.

1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.) — 98%

1. UCLA Health Ronald Reagan Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 96.78%

1. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) — 96.44%

2. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care Stanford Hospital — 95.52%

1. Cleveland Clinic — 94.22%

1. Penn Medicine Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia) — 94.17%

1. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) — 93.94%

1. Houston Methodist Hospital — 93.71%

1. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — 93.08%

1. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) — 93.06%

1. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 92.95%

1. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) — 92.89%

2. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — 92.79%

2. Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) — 92.69%

1. University of Wisconsin Hospitals (Madison) — 92.60%

2. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) — 92.45%

2. Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) — 92.45%

1. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.) — 92.40%

2. Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.) — 92.32%

3. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) — 92.29%

4. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 92.09%

1. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta) — 92.02%

1. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix — 91.84%

2. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — 91.43%

1. Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville (Fla.) — 91.34%

1. University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.) — 91.14%

1. University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City) — 91.09%

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) — 90.98%

1. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) — 90.92%

2. Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah) — 90.72%

2. Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis) — 90.67%

1. OHSU Hospital (Portland, Ore.) — 90.52%

3. University of Chicago Medical Center — 90.13%