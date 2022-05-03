The 10 best and worst states for working moms

The Northeast dominated the rankings of the best states for working mothers, according to a May 2 WalletHub analysis.

To come up with the rankings, each state and the District of Columbia were compared using data across 17 metrics, about their availability and accessibility of child care, quality of professional opportunities and work-life balance. Seven out of the 10 states are located in the Northeast. The lowest ranking states have a mix of geographies, with the South and the Pacific region.

The top 10 states for working mothers were:

Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Minnesota Wisconsin District of Columbia Vermont New Jersey New York New Hampshire

The worst 10 states for working mothers were: