States ranked by hospital beds per 1,000 population

South Dakota has the highest number of hospital beds per 1,000 population in the U.S., while Oregon and Washington have the lowest, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The data is based on an analysis of the American Hospital Association's annual survey from 2015 to 2019.

The national average per 1,000 U.S. residents was 2.4 hospital beds.

Here are the U.S. states ranked by number of staffed hospital beds per 1,000 population:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 22.

1. South Dakota: 4.8 beds per 1,000 people

2. District of Columbia: 4.2

3. North Dakota: 4.4

4. Mississippi: 3.7

5. West Virginia: 3.6

6. Montana: 3.4

Wyoming: 3.4

7. Kansas: 3.3

Louisiana: 3.3

8. Kentucky: 3.2

9. Alabama: 3.1

Nebraska: 3.1

10. Arkansas: 3

Iowa: 3

Missouri: 3

11. Oklahoma: 2.9

12. Ohio: 2.8

Pennsylvania: 2.8

13. Indiana: 2.7

New York: 2.7

Tennessee: 2.7

14. Florida: 2.6

Maine: 2.6

Michigan: 2.6

15. Illinois: 2.5

Minnesota: 2.5

16. Georgia: 2.3

Massachusetts: 2.3

New Jersey: 2.3

South Carolina: 2.3

17. Alaska: 2.2

Delaware: 2.2

Texas: 2.2

18. New Hampshire: 2.1

North Carolina: 2.1

Rhode Island: 2.1

Virginia: 2.1

19. Connecticut: 2

Nevada: 2

Vermont: 2

Wisconsin: 2

20. Arizona: 1.9

California: 1.9

Colorado: 1.9

Hawaii: 1.9

Idaho: 1.9

21. Maryland: 1.8

New Mexico: 1.8

Utah: 1.8

22. Oregon: 1.7

Washington: 1.7

