States ranked by amount of overweight, obese adults

Mississippi has the highest proportion of residents who are overweight or obese of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Nationwide, 66 percent of American adults reported a body mass index indicating they are overweight or obese. 

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 15.

1. Mississippi — 73 percent of adults are overweight or obese

2. West Virginia — 72

3. North Dakota — 71

    Arkansas — 71

4. Alabama — 70

    South Carolina — 70

    Oklahoma — 70

    Iowa — 70

    Texas — 70

5. Louisiana — 69

    Nebraska — 69

    Kansas — 69

    Kentucky — 69

6. Ohio — 68

    Wisconsin — 68

    North Carolina — 68

    Tennessee — 68

    Delaware — 68

    South Dakota — 68

    Nevada — 68

    Michigan — 68

7. Georgia — 67

    New Mexico — 67

    Missouri — 67

    Illinois — 67

    Maryland — 67

8. Indiana — 66

    Virginia — 66

    Florida — 66

    Pennsylvania — 66

    Minnesota — 66

    Maine — 66

9. New Hampshire — 65

    Arizona — 65

    Rhode Island — 65

10. Connecticut — 64

     Wyoming — 64

     Alaska — 64

     Idaho — 64

     Oregon — 64

11. Washington — 63

      Montana — 63

      New York — 63

12. New Jersey — 62

     California — 62

     Utah — 62

     Massachusetts — 62

13. Vermont — 61

14. Hawaii — 60

15. Colorado — 59

