States ranked by amount of overweight, obese adults

Mississippi has the highest proportion of residents who are overweight or obese of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Nationwide, 66 percent of American adults reported a body mass index indicating they are overweight or obese.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 15.

1. Mississippi — 73 percent of adults are overweight or obese

2. West Virginia — 72

3. North Dakota — 71

Arkansas — 71

4. Alabama — 70

South Carolina — 70

Oklahoma — 70

Iowa — 70

Texas — 70

5. Louisiana — 69

Nebraska — 69

Kansas — 69

Kentucky — 69

6. Ohio — 68

Wisconsin — 68

North Carolina — 68

Tennessee — 68

Delaware — 68

South Dakota — 68

Nevada — 68

Michigan — 68

7. Georgia — 67

New Mexico — 67

Missouri — 67

Illinois — 67

Maryland — 67

8. Indiana — 66

Virginia — 66

Florida — 66

Pennsylvania — 66

Minnesota — 66

Maine — 66

9. New Hampshire — 65

Arizona — 65

Rhode Island — 65

10. Connecticut — 64

Wyoming — 64

Alaska — 64

Idaho — 64

Oregon — 64

11. Washington — 63

Montana — 63

New York — 63

12. New Jersey — 62

California — 62

Utah — 62

Massachusetts — 62

13. Vermont — 61

14. Hawaii — 60

15. Colorado — 59

More articles on rankings and ratings:

Healthcare affordability scorecard: Where does your state rank?

10 best, worst cities for an active lifestyle

The 10 Shkreli Award recipients that exemplified 'profiteering and dysfunction' in healthcare

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.