States ranked by amount of overweight, obese adults
Mississippi has the highest proportion of residents who are overweight or obese of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on 2013-18 survey results from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
Nationwide, 66 percent of American adults reported a body mass index indicating they are overweight or obese.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 15.
1. Mississippi — 73 percent of adults are overweight or obese
2. West Virginia — 72
3. North Dakota — 71
Arkansas — 71
4. Alabama — 70
South Carolina — 70
Oklahoma — 70
Iowa — 70
Texas — 70
5. Louisiana — 69
Nebraska — 69
Kansas — 69
Kentucky — 69
6. Ohio — 68
Wisconsin — 68
North Carolina — 68
Tennessee — 68
Delaware — 68
South Dakota — 68
Nevada — 68
Michigan — 68
7. Georgia — 67
New Mexico — 67
Missouri — 67
Illinois — 67
Maryland — 67
8. Indiana — 66
Virginia — 66
Florida — 66
Pennsylvania — 66
Minnesota — 66
Maine — 66
9. New Hampshire — 65
Arizona — 65
Rhode Island — 65
10. Connecticut — 64
Wyoming — 64
Alaska — 64
Idaho — 64
Oregon — 64
11. Washington — 63
Montana — 63
New York — 63
12. New Jersey — 62
California — 62
Utah — 62
Massachusetts — 62
13. Vermont — 61
14. Hawaii — 60
15. Colorado — 59
