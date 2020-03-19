State-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus deaths
COVID-19 has killed 150 people across 22 U.S. states as of March 19 at 8:15 a.m. CDT, according to the online reporting dashboard from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Here is a breakdown of deaths by state:
Washington state — 68
New York — 20
California — 16
Florida — 8
Louisiana — 7
New Jersey — 5
Georgia — 4
Oregon — 3
Texas — 3
Colorado — 2
Indiana — 2
Virginia — 2
Connecticut — 1
Illinois — 1
Kansas — 1
Kentucky — 1
Michigan — 1
Missouri — 1
Nevada — 1
Pennsylvania — 1
South Carolina — 1
South Dakota — 1
More articles on rankings and ratings:
20 top rural & community hospitals
Newsweek's 10 best hospitals in the world
20 most overweight US cities
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.