State-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus deaths

COVID-19 has killed 150 people across 22 U.S. states as of March 19 at 8:15 a.m. CDT, according to the online reporting dashboard from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Here is a breakdown of deaths by state:

Washington state — 68

New York — 20

California — 16

Florida — 8

Louisiana — 7

New Jersey — 5

Georgia — 4

Oregon — 3

Texas — 3

Colorado — 2

Indiana — 2

Virginia — 2

Connecticut — 1

Illinois — 1

Kansas — 1

Kentucky — 1

Michigan — 1

Missouri — 1

Nevada — 1

Pennsylvania — 1

South Carolina — 1

South Dakota — 1

