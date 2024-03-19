Richest retirement towns in America

On March 19, GoBankingRates ranked the most wealthy retirement towns in America.
The financial services company analyzed all 131 U.S. cities with a population of more than 15,000 and more than one-quarter of residents over the age of 65. It then used Census Bureau data to rank each city by median household income.
These 20 cities have the "richest" retirees, according to GoBankingRates:
1. Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. — $166,747 median household income
2. Highland Park, Ill. — $159,567
3. Bainbridge Island, Wash. — $151,290
4. East Honolulu, Hawaii — $151,224
5. Melville, N.Y. — $146,302
6. Laguna Beach, Calif. — $141,875
7. Paramus, N.J. — $136,824
8. Naples, Fla. — $135,657
9. Walnut Creek, Calif. — $129,971
10. Cerritos, Calif. — $124,460
11. Mililani Town, Hawaii — $119,502
12. Palm Valley, Fla. — $118,245
13. Parole, Md. — $117,646
14. Murrysville, Pa. — $117,067
15. Pearl City, Hawaii — $116,938
16. Creve Coeur, Mo. — $115,120
17. Lakewood Ranch, Fla. — $114,511
18. Palm City, Fla. — $111,394
19. Novato, Calif. — $110,948
20. Summerlin South, Nev. — $110,911