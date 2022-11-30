Idaho has the highest pediatric hospital bed occupancy rate of any state in the U.S., according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
Children's hospitals are facing a significant surge of pediatric hospitalizations amid an unusually early and severe respiratory virus season. Some hospitals have erected overflow tents in their parking lots or filed emergency requests for additional beds in response to the flood of patients.
Nationwide, 78.4 percent of all inpatient beds were in use as of Nov. 30, and seven states reported pediatric bed capacity levels above 90 percent, HHS data shows.
Here is a breakdown of pediatric bed occupancy by state, as of Nov. 30:
Idaho — 102 percent of pediatric beds occupied
Arizona — 94 percent
Nevada — 94 percent
Utah — 92 percent
Texas — 91 percent
District of Columbia — 90 percent
Oregon — 90 percent
Rhode Island — 89 percent
Minnesota — 88 percent
Pennsylvania — 84 percent
Nebraska — 81 percent
Delaware — 80 percent
Colorado — 79 percent
Kentucky — 79 percent
Connecticut — 78 percent
Missouri — 78 percent
Oklahoma — 76 percent
Virginia — 75 percent
Michigan — 74 percent
Hawaii — 73 percent
Illinois — 72 percent
Maine — 72 percent
New Mexico — 72 percent
New York — 72 percent
Massachusetts — 71 percent
California — 70 percent
Ohio — 70 percent
North Carolina — 69 percent
New Jersey — 69 percent
Washington — 69 percent
Montana — 67 percent
Wisconsin — 67 percent
Alaska — 66 percent
Florida — 66 percent
Iowa — 66 percent
North Dakota — 65 percent
South Dakota — 65 percent
South Carolina — 63 percent
West Virginia — 63 percent
Tennessee — 62 percent
Arkansas — 61 percent
Louisiana — 61 percent
Maryland — 61 percent
Georgia — 59 percent
New Hampshire — 59 percent
Indiana — 57 percent
Vermont — 57 percent
Alabama — 51 percent
Kansas — 47 percent
Wyoming — 36 percent
Mississippi — 33 percent