Idaho has the highest pediatric hospital bed occupancy rate of any state in the U.S., according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.

Children's hospitals are facing a significant surge of pediatric hospitalizations amid an unusually early and severe respiratory virus season. Some hospitals have erected overflow tents in their parking lots or filed emergency requests for additional beds in response to the flood of patients.

Nationwide, 78.4 percent of all inpatient beds were in use as of Nov. 30, and seven states reported pediatric bed capacity levels above 90 percent, HHS data shows.

Here is a breakdown of pediatric bed occupancy by state, as of Nov. 30:

Idaho — 102 percent of pediatric beds occupied

Arizona — 94 percent

Nevada — 94 percent

Utah — 92 percent

Texas — 91 percent

District of Columbia — 90 percent

Oregon — 90 percent

Rhode Island — 89 percent

Minnesota — 88 percent

Pennsylvania — 84 percent

Nebraska — 81 percent

Delaware — 80 percent

Colorado — 79 percent

Kentucky — 79 percent

Connecticut — 78 percent

Missouri — 78 percent

Oklahoma — 76 percent

Virginia — 75 percent

Michigan — 74 percent

Hawaii — 73 percent

Illinois — 72 percent

Maine — 72 percent

New Mexico — 72 percent

New York — 72 percent

Massachusetts — 71 percent

California — 70 percent

Ohio — 70 percent

North Carolina — 69 percent

New Jersey — 69 percent

Washington — 69 percent

Montana — 67 percent

Wisconsin — 67 percent

Alaska — 66 percent

Florida — 66 percent

Iowa — 66 percent

North Dakota — 65 percent

South Dakota — 65 percent

South Carolina — 63 percent

West Virginia — 63 percent

Tennessee — 62 percent

Arkansas — 61 percent

Louisiana — 61 percent

Maryland — 61 percent

Georgia — 59 percent

New Hampshire — 59 percent

Indiana — 57 percent

Vermont — 57 percent

Alabama — 51 percent

Kansas — 47 percent

Wyoming — 36 percent

Mississippi — 33 percent