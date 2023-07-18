Most socially responsible hospital in each state: Lown Institute

The Lown Institute has released its 2023 list of America's most socially responsible hospitals, including the highest-ranked hospitals for social responsibility in each state.

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, released the ranking July 18. The list ranks more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals based on more than 50 metrics across categories of equity, value of care and patient outcomes. Metrics fall under the following components: inclusivity, pay equity, community benefit, avoiding overuse, cost efficiency, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and patient safety. Hospitals with "A" grades on equity, value of care and patient outcomes earn a spot on the Lown Index Honor Roll. Overall, 54 hospitals achieved honor roll designation, making them the "most socially responsible" hospitals in the U.S.

This is the fourth year of the Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility. This year, Medicare Advantage claims were included for the first time, according to the think tank. Lown used publicly available data from traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage claims, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' hospital cost reports, Internal Revenue Service Form 990, and other sources for the rankings. More information about the methodology is available here.

The No. 1 most socially responsible hospital in each state, according to Lown:

Alabama

Southeast Health Medical Center (Dothan)

Alaska

PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center

Arizona

Banner-University Medical Center South (Tucson)

Arkansas

Conway Regional Medical Center

California

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Colorado

UCHealth Greeley Hospital

Connecticut

Griffin Hospital (Derby)

Delaware

ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital (Newark)

Florida

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)

Georgia

Piedmont Athens Regional

Hawaii

Kuakini Medical Center (Honolulu)

Idaho



Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa

Illinois

Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)

Indiana

Saint Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center

Iowa

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Kansas

The University of Kansas Hospital-Bell Hospital Tower (Kansas City)

Kentucky

University of Kentucky Hospital (Lexington)

Louisiana

West Jefferson Medical Center (Marrero)

Maine

Southern Maine Health Care Medical Center (Biddeford)

Maryland

Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center (Silver Spring)

Massachusetts

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Michigan

Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County (New Albany)

Missouri

BJC HealthCare Progress West Hospital (O'Fallon)

Montana

Logan Health Medical Center (Kalispell)

Nebraska

Nebraska Medicine Bellevue Medical Center

Nevada

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno)

New Hampshire

Mass General Brigham Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

New Jersey

Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)

New Mexico

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

New York

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital

North Carolina

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham)

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Medical Center

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights)

Oklahoma

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee

Oregon

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

Rhode Island

Landmark Medical Center (Woonsocket)

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)

South Dakota

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Tennessee

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson)

Texas

Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas (Austin)

Utah

Intermountain LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

Dartmouth Health Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)

Virginia

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

District of Columbia

MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Washington

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center

West Virginia

WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser)

Wisconsin

St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls)

Wyoming

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (Rock Springs)

To view the full Lown rankings, click here.