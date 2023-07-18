Most socially responsible hospital in each state: Lown Institute

The Lown Institute has released its 2023 list of America's most socially responsible hospitals, including the highest-ranked hospitals for social responsibility in each state.
The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, released the ranking July 18. The list ranks more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals based on more than 50 metrics across categories of equity, value of care and patient outcomes. Metrics fall under the following components: inclusivity, pay equity, community benefit, avoiding overuse, cost efficiency, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and patient safety. Hospitals with "A" grades on equity, value of care and patient outcomes earn a spot on the Lown Index Honor Roll. Overall, 54 hospitals achieved honor roll designation, making them the "most socially responsible" hospitals in the U.S.
This is the fourth year of the Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility. This year, Medicare Advantage claims were included for the first time, according to the think tank. Lown used publicly available data from traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage claims, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' hospital cost reports, Internal Revenue Service Form 990, and other sources for the rankings. More information about the methodology is available here.
The No. 1 most socially responsible hospital in each state, according to Lown:
Alabama
Southeast Health Medical Center (Dothan)
Alaska
PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center
Arizona
Banner-University Medical Center South (Tucson)
Arkansas
Conway Regional Medical Center
California
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Colorado
UCHealth Greeley Hospital
Connecticut
Griffin Hospital (Derby)
Delaware
ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital (Newark)
Florida
HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)
Georgia
Piedmont Athens Regional
Hawaii
Kuakini Medical Center (Honolulu)
Idaho
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa
Illinois
Advocate Sherman Hospital (Elgin)
Indiana
Saint Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center
Iowa
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
Kansas
The University of Kansas Hospital-Bell Hospital Tower (Kansas City)
Kentucky
University of Kentucky Hospital (Lexington)
Louisiana
West Jefferson Medical Center (Marrero)
Maine
Southern Maine Health Care Medical Center (Biddeford)
Maryland
Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center (Silver Spring)
Massachusetts
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Michigan
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing
Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County (New Albany)
Missouri
BJC HealthCare Progress West Hospital (O'Fallon)
Montana
Logan Health Medical Center (Kalispell)
Nebraska
Nebraska Medicine Bellevue Medical Center
Nevada
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno)
New Hampshire
Mass General Brigham Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)
New Jersey
Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)
New Mexico
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
New York
Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
North Carolina
Duke Regional Hospital (Durham)
North Dakota
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Medical Center
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights)
Oklahoma
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Oregon
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario
Pennsylvania
St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus
Rhode Island
Landmark Medical Center (Woonsocket)
South Carolina
Bon Secours St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)
South Dakota
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)
Tennessee
TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson)
Texas
Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas (Austin)
Utah
Intermountain LDS Hospital (Salt Lake City)
Vermont
Dartmouth Health Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington)
Virginia
Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)
District of Columbia
MedStar Washington Hospital Center
Washington
MultiCare Auburn Medical Center
West Virginia
WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser)
Wisconsin
St. Croix Regional Medical Center (St. Croix Falls)
Wyoming
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (Rock Springs)
To view the full Lown rankings, click here.