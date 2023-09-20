Most racially inclusive hospital, by state: Lown Institute

A new report from the Lown Institute, an independent healthcare think tank, measures how well more than 3,100 U.S. hospitals serve people of color in their surrounding communities.

The report, published Sept. 19, is based on traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage claims and the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey from 2021.

Lown said each hospital's racial inclusivity score "reflects how well the demographics of the hospital's 'community area' (containing people who the hospital could serve) compare to the demographics of the patient population (who the hospital does serve)." The community area is based on the ZIP code tabulation area from which a hospital's Medicare patients come and includes a travel time adjustment. Researchers used census data to determine the proportions of racial/ethnic groups in the 65+ population in both the hospital patient population and community area.

Racially inclusive hospitals served more patients of color than expected based on the demographics of their service area. More information about the methodology is available here.

The following hospitals are the most racially inclusive in each state, per Lown:

Note: Hospitals with racially homogenous community areas were not given a ranking, and only one hospital in Alaska was able to be ranked for racial inclusivity.

Alabama

Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Alaska

N/A

Arizona

Banner-University Medical Center South Campus (Tucson)

Arkansas

Ozarks Community Hospital of Gravette

California

South Coast Global Medical Center (Santa Ana)

Colorado

Denver Health Medical Center

Connecticut

St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center (Hartford)

Delaware

Saint Francis Hospital (Wilmington)

District of Columbia

MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Florida

UF Health Jacksonville

Georgia

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

Hawaii

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Honolulu)

Idaho

West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Illinois

John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital (Chicago)

Indiana

Methodist Hospitals (Gary)

Iowa

Avera Holy Family Hospital (Estherville)

Kansas

Amberwell Hiawatha

Kentucky

UofL Health-Jewish Hospital (Louisville)

Louisiana

University Medical Center New Orleans

Maine

Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

Maryland

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Massachusetts

Boston Medical Center

Michigan

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Minnesota

Hennepin County Medical Center (Minneapolis)

Mississippi

Merit Health Central (Jackson)

Missouri

University Health Truman Medical Center (Kansas City)

Montana

Big Horn Memorial Hospital (Hardin)

Nebraska

CHI Health Immanuel (Omaha)

Nevada

North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough)

New Jersey

Capital Health Regional Medical Center (Trenton)

New Mexico

UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (Rio Rancho)

New York

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan (New York City)

North Carolina

Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)

North Dakota

Sanford Hillsboro Medical Center

Ohio

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State University Medical Center (Tulsa)

Oregon

St. Charles Madras

Pennsylvania

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island

Newport Hospital

South Carolina

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

South Dakota

Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center

Tennessee

Metro Nashville General Hospital

Texas

Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Utah

Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley (West Jordan)

Vermont

Springfield Hospital

Virginia

Richmond Community Hospital

Washington

Astria Sunnyside Hospital

West Virginia

Grant Memorial Hospital (managed hospital) (Petersburg)

Wisconsin

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital-Milwaukee Campus

Wyoming

Washakie Medical Center (Worland)