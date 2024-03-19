How the US stacks up in healthcare across the world

The top five countries in the world for healthcare are in Asia while the United States ranks 69th, according to an analysis posted on Statista.

The analysis used scores from the Legatum Prosperity Index, a U.K.-based organization, to evaluate indicators that assess the health and access to services of each country's population, including health outcomes, health systems, sickness and risk factors, and mortality rates. The index evaluated 195 nations on how well they support their citizens both economically and with regard to social well-being.

In 2021, the United States was ranked at the top of the Global Health Security index, but fell in the rankings due to the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each country was given a score from zero to 100. The top 10 countries with the best healthcare systems ranged between a score of 82 and 86.9.

Here are the top 70 countries in the world for healthcare: