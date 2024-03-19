How the US stacks up in healthcare across the world

The top five countries in the world for healthcare are in Asia while the United States ranks 69th, according to an analysis posted on Statista.

The analysis used scores from the Legatum Prosperity Index, a U.K.-based organization, to evaluate indicators that assess the health and access to services of each country's population, including health outcomes, health systems, sickness and risk factors, and mortality rates. The index evaluated 195 nations on how well they support their citizens both economically and with regard to social well-being. 

In 2021, the United States was ranked at the top of the Global Health Security index, but fell in the rankings due to the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Each country was given a score from zero to 100. The top 10 countries with the best healthcare systems ranged between a score of 82 and 86.9.

Here are the top 70 countries in the world for healthcare:

  1. Singapore

  2. Japan

  3. South Korea

  4. Taiwan

  5. China

  6. Israel

  7. Norway

  8. Iceland

  9. Sweden

  10. Switzerland

  11. Netherlands

  12. Luxembourg

  13. Germany

  14. Hong Kong

  15. Finland

  16. Denmark

  17. Italy

  18. Belgium

  19. Malta

  20. France

  21. Australia

  22. Austria

  23. Ireland

  24. Slovenia

  25. New Zealand

  26. Spain

  27. Cuba

  28. Czechia

  29. Cyprus

  30. Costa Rica

  31. Thailand

  32. Canada

  33. United Arab Emirates

  34. United Kingdom

  35. Uruguay

  36. Colombia

  37. Estonia

  38. Qatar

  39. Seychelles

  40. Portugal

  41. Greece

  42. Malaysia

  43. Kuwait

  44. Vietnam

  45. Slovakia

  46. Hungary

  47. Sri Lanka

  48. Poland

  49. Uzbekistan

  50. Bahrain

  51. Chile

  52. Peru

  53. Croatia

  54. Turkmenistan

  55. Oman

  56. Saudi Arabia

  57. Panama

  58. Iran

  59. Latvia

  60. Argentina

  61. Lithuania

  62. Belarus

  63. Turkey

  64. Trinidad and Tobago

  65. Bulgaria

  66. Albania

  67. Jamaica

  68. Armenia

  69. United States

  70. Algeria

