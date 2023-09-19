Hospital staff flu shot rates, by state 

Hospitals in Maine and Massachusetts have the highest rate of staff members vaccinated against flu, while hospitals in Florida have the lowest, federal data shows.

CMS' "Timely and Effective Care" dataset, updated July 26, tracks the percentage of healthcare workers in a hospital who received flu shots during the 2021-22 virus season. The CDC collects this data from hospitals via the National Healthcare Safety Network. The Veterans Health Administration collects this data internally from hospitals' employee health records. Data was collected from October 2021 through March 2022.

Nationwide, 80 percent of hospital workers got the flu vaccine during the 2021-22 season, CMS data shows.

Here's how each state and Washington, D.C., stacks up.

Massachusetts — 95 percent of hospital staff received a flu shot

Maine — 95 percent

Colorado — 93 percent

District of Columbia — 93 percent

Maryland — 93 percent

North Carolina — 92 percent

South Dakota — 92 percent

New Jersey — 91 percent

West Virginia — 91 percent

Iowa — 90 percent

Illinois — 90 percent

New Hampshire — 90 percent

Wisconsin — 90 percent

Missouri — 89 percent

North Dakota — 89 percent

Rhode Island — 88 percent

Connecticut — 87 percent

Pennsylvania — 87 percent

Utah — 87 percent

Kentucky — 86 percent

Michigan — 86 percent

Oklahoma — 86 percent

Ohio — 85 percent

Delaware — 84 percent

Arkansas — 83 percent

Kansas — 83 percent

Minnesota — 83 percent

Idaho — 82 percent

Arizona — 81 percent

Nebraska — 81 percent

Tennessee — 81 percent

Virginia — 81 percent

Washington — 81 percent

Alaska — 80 percent

Georgia — 80 percent

Indiana — 80 percent

South Carolina — 80 percent

Wyoming — 80 percent

Vermont — 79 percent

Alabama — 77 percent

Hawaii — 75 percent

California — 73 percent

New Mexico — 73 percent

Texas — 73 percent

Louisiana — 72 percent

Mississippi — 70 percent

New York — 69 percent

Oregon — 66 percent

Montana — 65 percent

Nevada — 64 percent

Florida — 59 percent



