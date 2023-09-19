Hospital staff flu shot rates, by state 

Hospitals in Maine and Massachusetts have the highest rate of staff members vaccinated against flu, while hospitals in Florida have the lowest, federal data shows.
CMS' "Timely and Effective Care" dataset, updated July 26, tracks the percentage of healthcare workers in a hospital who received flu shots during the 2021-22 virus season. The CDC collects this data from hospitals via the National Healthcare Safety Network. The Veterans Health Administration collects this data internally from hospitals' employee health records. Data was collected from October 2021 through March 2022.
Nationwide, 80 percent of hospital workers got the flu vaccine during the 2021-22 season, CMS data shows.
Here's how each state and Washington, D.C., stacks up.
Massachusetts — 95 percent of hospital staff received a flu shot
Maine — 95 percent
Colorado — 93 percent
District of Columbia — 93 percent
Maryland — 93 percent
North Carolina — 92 percent
South Dakota — 92 percent
New Jersey — 91 percent
West Virginia — 91 percent
Iowa — 90 percent
Illinois — 90 percent
New Hampshire — 90 percent
Wisconsin — 90 percent
Missouri — 89 percent
North Dakota — 89 percent
Rhode Island — 88 percent
Connecticut — 87 percent
Pennsylvania — 87 percent
Utah — 87 percent
Kentucky — 86 percent
Michigan — 86 percent
Oklahoma — 86 percent
Ohio — 85 percent
Delaware — 84 percent
Arkansas — 83 percent
Kansas — 83 percent
Minnesota — 83 percent
Idaho — 82 percent
Arizona — 81 percent
Nebraska — 81 percent
Tennessee — 81 percent
Virginia — 81 percent
Washington — 81 percent
Alaska — 80 percent
Georgia — 80 percent
Indiana — 80 percent
South Carolina — 80 percent
Wyoming — 80 percent
Vermont — 79 percent
Alabama — 77 percent
Hawaii — 75 percent
California — 73 percent
New Mexico — 73 percent
Texas — 73 percent
Louisiana — 72 percent
Mississippi — 70 percent
New York — 69 percent
Oregon — 66 percent
Montana — 65 percent
Nevada — 64 percent
Florida — 59 percent