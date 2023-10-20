Highest-paying states for 17 physician specialties

Fourteen states were named as top-paid states for 17 physician specialties in 2022, according to an Oct. 16 report from USA Facts, a nonprofit organization that conducts data analysis.

The report used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to identify 17 specialities among physicians and surgeons and calculate their average annual wages.

The bureau found approximately 816,900 Americans work as physicians or surgeons as of May 2022. The median annual wage was $229,300, nearly five times more than the country's general median wage, which was $46,310.

Here are 17 specialties and the states that pay the highest average annual wage for that specialty:

Specialty

  Top-paying state  

  Avg. annual wage  

Anesthesiologists 

Nebraska

$422,040

Cardiologists 

Idaho

$521,690

Dermatologists 

Minnesota

$514,330

Emergency medicine physicians 

Kentucky

$382,040

Family medicine physicians

South Carolina

$309,270

General internal medicine physicians 

Wisconsin

$347,740

Neurologists 

Wisconsin

$386,390

OB-GYNs

Montana

$389,340

Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

Maine

$409,920

Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric 

Hawaii

$554,520

Pediatric surgeons 

Arizona

$430,870

Pediatricians, general

Alaska

$257,230

Physicians, all other 

Indiana

$330,900

Physicians, pathologists

Minnesota

$355,570

Psychiatrists 

North Dakota

$390,140

Radiologists 

Arizona

$430,650

Surgeons, all other 

Louisiana

$534,920

