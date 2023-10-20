Highest-paying states for 17 physician specialties

Fourteen states were named as top-paid states for 17 physician specialties in 2022, according to an Oct. 16 report from USA Facts, a nonprofit organization that conducts data analysis.

The report used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to identify 17 specialities among physicians and surgeons and calculate their average annual wages.

The bureau found approximately 816,900 Americans work as physicians or surgeons as of May 2022. The median annual wage was $229,300, nearly five times more than the country's general median wage, which was $46,310.

Here are 17 specialties and the states that pay the highest average annual wage for that specialty: