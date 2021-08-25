Healthgrades recognizes 159 hospitals for women's healthcare

Healthgrades has recognized 159 hospitals as recipients of its various 2021 Women's Care Awards, the organization said Aug. 24.

To select the recipients, the ratings organization analyzed available patient outcomes data from payers in 16 states from 2017-19. Of the 159 hospitals recognized, 69 received two or more awards.

Healthgrades recognized 64 hospitals with its Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award out of a pool of 624 eligible hospitals. Healthgrades said the patients treated at the recognized hospitals had a 37 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication related to obstetrics and gynecology care while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

Additionally, 112 hospitals won Healthgrades' Labor and Delivery Excellence Award for 2021. There were 1,108 eligible hospitals evaluated for this award. Patients treated at the winning hospitals had a 41.7 percent lower risk of having a complication during labor and delivery between 2017 and 2019.

Healthgrades also recognized 68 hospitals out of a possible 680 with its Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award. Patients at these hospitals had a 45.9 percent lower risk of complication during gynecologic surgery.



