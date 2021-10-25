Healthgrades recognizes 150 hospitals for surgical care excellence

Healthgrades has identified 150 hospitals as the recipients of its 2022 Surgical Care Excellence Award, the organization said Oct. 19.

The award for surgical care excellence is new for Healthgrades as part of its 2022 Ratings and Specialty Excellence Awards. The 150 hospitals were awarded for their clinical outcomes in surgical care across 15 in-hospital surgical procedures including cardiac, vascular, prostate, gastrointestinal, spine and joint replacement surgeries. Healthgrades said the recipients represent the top 10 percent of U.S. hospitals for overall surgical excellence.

To determine the recipients, Healthgrades considered hospitals' Medicare patient data from 2018-20 (excluding any patient with a COVID-19 diagnosis) and examined inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for 2017 through 2019. Overall, Healthgrades examined about 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals in the U.S.

Healthgrades also rated hospitals based on clinical performance, including patient mortality or in-hospital complications, across 31 of the most common procedures and conditions.

The ratings and awards don't consider hospital reputation, financial information, perception or predicted performance, said Healthgrades.

This list of award recipients is available here. Read more about the awards and ratings methodology here.