Healthgrades recognizes 145 hospitals for obstetrics, gynecology

Healthgrades identified 145 hospitals as the recipients of 2022 National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology awards on Aug. 2.

To measure performance, researchers evaluated 2018-20 patient outcome data in 16 states for four OB-GYN services: vaginal delivery, cesarean section delivery, hysterectomy and gynecological procedures.

Hospitals were awarded with the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, the Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award, or the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Award. Seventeen facilities received all three awards.

