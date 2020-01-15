Healthcare is a top field for remote work. Here's how 24 companies rank
Healthcare continues to be one of the most remote-friendly industries, according to job search site FlexJobs.
Here are 24 healthcare companies offering remote work that FlexJobs named to its "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs in 2020" list.
Note: FlexJobs included in its list the 100 companies that posted the most remote jobs on its site in 2019. The companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
11. UnitedHealth Group
15. Humana
16. Cactus Communications
18. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
20. Aetna
25. PRA Health Sciences
26. Parallon
28. Philips
29. VocoVision
31. Stryker
33. Science Applications International Corp.
38. Thermo Fisher Scientific
40. Anthem
48. Change Healthcare
50. Magellan Health
53. Syneos Health
56. Leidos
82. Parexel
83. CareCentrix
84. CVS Health
86. Invitae
90. Johnson & Johnson
95. Liberty Healthcare
96. Novartis
