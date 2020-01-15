Healthcare is a top field for remote work. Here's how 24 companies rank

Healthcare continues to be one of the most remote-friendly industries, according to job search site FlexJobs.

Here are 24 healthcare companies offering remote work that FlexJobs named to its "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs in 2020" list.



Note: FlexJobs included in its list the 100 companies that posted the most remote jobs on its site in 2019. The companies below are listed by their overall ranking.



11. UnitedHealth Group

15. Humana

16. Cactus Communications

18. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions

20. Aetna

25. PRA Health Sciences

26. Parallon

28. Philips

29. VocoVision

31. Stryker

33. Science Applications International Corp.

38. Thermo Fisher Scientific

40. Anthem

48. Change Healthcare

50. Magellan Health

53. Syneos Health

56. Leidos

82. Parexel

83. CareCentrix

84. CVS Health

86. Invitae

90. Johnson & Johnson

95. Liberty Healthcare

96. Novartis

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States ranked by annual healthcare cost per smoker

States ranked by adults with fair, poor health

How 29 physician specialties rank on happiness outside of work

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.