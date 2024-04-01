Best, worst cities to retire with $0 in savings

More than a quarter of Americans haven't contributed a penny to retirement savings accounts. But there are still many cities where they can retire on a budget — specifically in Arkansas, according to a new analysis from GoBankingRates.

The financial services website analyzed the 100 biggest U.S. cities with a large population of adults ages 65 and older. Each city was ranked on a number of factors, including average home value and property tax in 2023; whether the state taxes Social Security benefits; and annual costs for healthcare, groceries and necessities. Sources included the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Zillow and AARP. Read more about the methodology here.

The best cities to retire on a budget were concentrated in Southern states, such as Arkansas and Florida, while the most expensive hugged the East and West Coasts.

Best places to retire with no savings:

1. Foley, Ala.

2. Mountain Home, Ark.

3. Hot Springs Village, Ark.

4. The Villages, Fla.

5. Bella Vista, Ark.

6. Pinehurst, N.C.

7. Green Valley, Ariz.

8. North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

9. Fredericksburg, Texas

10. Punta Gorda, Fla.

Worst places to retire with no savings:

1. Malibu, Calif.

2. Walnut Creek, Calif.

3. Melville, N.Y.

4. Ridge, N.Y.

5. Paradise Valley, Ariz.

6. Key Largo, Fla.

7. Ocean City, N.J.

8. Sonoma, Calif.

9. Palm Springs, Calif.

10. Seal Beach, Calif.