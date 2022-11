Best hospitals for billing ethics, per Money and Leapfrog

How ethically a hospital treats its patients' wallets is a major factor in determining if that hospital can bring in patients. Money magazine and the Leapfrog Group named the best hospitals for patients looking for a fair bill.

The ranking used billing ethics data from Leapfrog's 2022 hospital survey, and hospitals had to have an "A" or "B" Leapfrog safety grade to qualify for the list. To learn more about Money and Leapfrog's methodology, click here.

The best hospitals for billing ethics:







Alabama

Andalusia Health

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden)

St. Vincent's Chilton (Clanton)

Arizona

Flagstaff Medical Center

Tucson Medical Center

Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood)

Arkansas

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Forrest City Medical Center

Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas (Rogers)

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital (Jonesboro)

California

Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood)

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

Chino Valley Medical Center

Corona Regional Medical Center

Desert Valley Hospital (Victorville)

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

El Camino Hospital Los Gatos

Encino Hospital Medical Center

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Kaweah Health (Visalia)

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Mercy San Juan Medical Center (Carmichael)

Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Methodist Hospital of Southern California (Arcadia)

Montclair Hospital Medical Center

Natividad Medical Center (Salinas)

Paradise Valley Hospital (National City)

Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center (Riverside)

San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland)

San Dimas Community Hospital

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center

Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa)

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns (San Diego)

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

Sherman Oaks Hospital

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital (Red Bluff)

Stanford Health Care

Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare (Pleasanton)

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest-Hillcrest Medical Center

UC San Diego Health La Jolla-Jacobs Medical Center and Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center

UCSF Health-Mission Bay (San Francisco)

UCSF Medical Center Moffitt-Long Hospitals (San Francisco)

University of California Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

Valley Children's Hospital (Madera)

Woodland Memorial Hospital

Colorado

Centura Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital (Fort Morgan)

Connecticut

Bridgeport Hospital

Bridgeport Hospital Milford Campus

Greenwich Hospital

Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital (New London)

Middlesex Hospital

Saint Mary's Hospital (Waterbury)

Sharon Hospital

St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center (Hartford)

Yale New Haven Hospital-Saint Raphael Campus

Yale New Haven Hospital

Delaware

Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus (Milford)

Florida

AdventHealth Ocala

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Broward Health Imperial Point (Fort Lauderdale)

Cape Coral Hospital

Flagler Hospital (St. Augustine)

Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers)

Gulf Coast Medical Center (Fort Myers)

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Florida Putnam Hospital (Palatka)

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, a part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Healthpark Medical Center (Fort Myers)

Holy Cross Hospital (Fort Lauderdale)

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg)

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)

Mease Countryside Hospital (Safety Harbor)

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital (New Port Richey)

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont)

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital

Orlando Health Health Central Hospital (Ocoee)

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood)

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies

Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (Port St. Joe)

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

South Florida Baptist Hospital (Plant City)

St. Anthony's Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital (Tampa)

St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)

St. Joseph's Hospital (South Riverview)

St. Joseph's Hospital (North Lutz)

St. Joseph's Women's Hospital (Tampa)

St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County (Middleburg)

St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside (Jacksonville)

Steward Hialeah Hospital

Steward Sebastian River Medical Center

Winter Haven Hospital

Winter Haven Women's Hospital

Georgia

AdventHealth Redmond (Rome)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus)

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center

Piedmont Rockdale Hospital (Conyers)

South Georgia Medical Center (Valdosta)

Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)

St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital (Lavonia)

Tanner Medical Center of Carrollton

Hawaii

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu (Ewa Beach)

Idaho

Portneuf Medical Center (Pocatello)

Illinois

Ascension Alexian Brothers (Elk Grove Village)

Ascension Mercy (Aurora)

Ascension Resurrection (Chicago)

Ascension Saint Alexius (Hoffman Estates)

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet

Ascension Saint Joseph-Elgin

Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago

Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee

Blessing Hospital (Quincy)

Clay County Hospital (Flora)

Humboldt Park Health (Chicago)

Ingalls Memorial Hospital (Harvey)

Loretto Hospital (Chicago)

Rush Oak Park Hospital

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Indiana

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital

Hendricks Regional Health-Danville Hospital

Monroe Hospital (Bloomington)

Parkview DeKalb Hospital (Auburn)

Parkview Huntington Hospital

Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville)

Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)

Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)

St Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital

St. Vincent Carmel Hospital

St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital

Kansas

Ascension Via Christi Hospital Wichita St. Joseph

Ascension Via Christi Hospital Wichita St. Teresa

Ascension Via Christi Manhattan Hospital

Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

Saint John Hospital (Leavenworth)

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus (Topeka)

Kentucky

Bourbon Community Hospital (Paris)

Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester)

Paintsville ARH Hospital

Saint Joseph East (Lexington)

Saint Joseph Hospital

University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital (Lexington)

Louisiana

Acadia General Hospital (American Legion Hospital) (Crowley)

Byrd Regional Hospital (Leesville)

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)

Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital (Lafayette)

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge)

Our Lady of the Angels Hospital (Bogalusa)

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension (Gonzales)

St. Francis Medical Center (Monroe)

Maine

Bridgton Hospital

Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston)

Down East Community Hospital (Machias)

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

MaineGeneral Medical Center (Augusta)

Southern Maine Healthcare (Biddeford)

Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick)

Pen Bay Medical Center (Rockport)

Rumford Hospital

Stephens Memorial Hospital (Norway)

Waldo County General Hospital (Belfast)

Maryland

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

Doctors Community Medical Center (Lanham)

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)

Holy Cross Germantown Hospital

Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore)

MedStar Harbor Hospital (Baltimore)

MedStar Montgomery Medical Center (Olney)

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (Clinton)

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore)

Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

Suburban Hospital (Bethesda)

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Glen Burnie)

UM Harford Memorial Hospital (Havre De Grace)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

Addison Gilbert Hospital (Gloucester)

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Beth Israel Hospital-Needham

Beverly Hospital

Boston Medical Center

CHA Cambridge Hospital

CHA Everett Hospital

Holy Family Hospital-Haverhill

Holy Family Hospital-Methuen

Holyoke Medical Center

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Lowell General Hospital-Main Campus

Mercy Medical Center of Springfield

Morton Hospital (Taunton)

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

Nashoba Valley Medical Center (Ayer)

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

South Shore Hospital (South Weymouth)

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton)

Steward Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)

Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)

Winchester Hospital

Michigan

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Ascension Genesys Hospital (Grand Blanc)

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus

Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi Campus

Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

Ascension River District Hospital (East China)

Ascension St John Hospital (Detroit)

Ascension St Joseph Hospital (Tawas City)

Ascension St Mary's Hospital (Saginaw)

Chelsea Hospital

Henry Ford Health Jackson Hospital

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Henry Ford Health Wyandotte Hospital

Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron)

Mercy Health Muskegon

Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Ypsilanti)

Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital (Howell)

Trinity Health, Grand Rapids

UP Health System-Marquette

UP Health System-Portage (Hancock)

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor)

University of Michigan Health-West (Wyoming)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi (Oxford)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union County (New Albany)

Bolivar Medical Center (Cleveland)

Forrest General Hospital (Hattiesburg)

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (Jackson)

Missouri

Belton Regional Medical Center

Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)

Mercy Hospital South (St. Louis)

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Mercy Hospital Washington

St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)

St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs)

University Health Lakewood Medical Center (Kansas City)

Nevada

Henderson Hospital

North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno)

Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals-San Martin Campus (Las Vegas)

Summerlin Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Valley Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Exeter Hospital

Littleton Regional Healthcare

Memorial Hospital (North Conway)

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Campus (Atlantic City)

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus (Pomona)

Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell (Pennington)

Capital Health Regional Medical Center (Trenton)

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital (Turnersville)

Jersey City Medical Center

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton

Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark)

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)

St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)

New Mexico

Heart Hospital of New Mexico (Albuquerque)

Los Alamos Medical Center

Lovelace Medical Center-Downtown (Albuquerque)

Lovelace Regional Hospital-Roswell

Lovelace Westside Hospital (Albuquerque)

Lovelace Women's Hospital (Albuquerque)

New York

Catholic Health System-Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Catholic Health System-Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Catholic Health System-Sisters of Charity Hospital (Buffalo)

Glen Cove Hospital

Gouverneur Hospital

Guthrie Corning Hospital (Corning)

HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus (Kingston)

Huntington Hospital

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital (Buffalo)

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)

NYC Health and Hospitals Queens (Jamaica)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)

Plainview Hospital

Putnam Hospital (Carmel)

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

St. Charles Hospital (Port Jefferson)

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn)

Syosset Hospital

White Plains Hospital

North Carolina

Alamance Regional Medical Center (Burlington)

Annie Penn Hospital (Reidsville)

Carteret Health Care (Morehead City)

Duke Raleigh Hospital

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital (Washington)

ECU Health Duplin Hospital (Kenansville)

ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital (Ahoskie)

Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory)

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond (Rockingham)

Hoke Healthcare (Raeford)

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital (Elkin)

Johnston Health (Smithfield)

Johnston Health Clayton

Lenoir Memorial Hospital (Kinston)

Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital (Hendersonville)

Maria Parham Health (Henderson)

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington)

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center (Bolivia)

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center (Salisbury)

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Rutherford Regional Medical Center (Rutherfordton)

WakeMed Cary Hospital

WakeMed North Hospital (Raleigh)

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Watauga Medical Center (Boone)

Wesley Long Community (Greensboro)

Ohio

East Liverpool City Hospital

Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital

Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital

Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Anne Hospital (Toledo)

Mercy Hospital-Defiance Hospital

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Oklahoma

AHS Southcrest Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital South (Tulsa)

Ascension St. John Broken Arrow

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Hillcrest Hospital Claremore

Hillcrest Hospital Cushing

Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta

Hillcrest Medical Center (Tulsa)

Mercy Hospital Ada

Mercy Hospital Ardmore

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Southwestern Medical Center (Lawton)

Pennsylvania

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)

Doylestown Hospital

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

Geisinger Community Medical Center (Scranton)

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital (Coal Township)

Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre)

Holy Redeemer Hospital and Medical Center (Meadowbrook)

Lower Bucks Hospital (Bristol)

Main Line Health-Bryn Mawr Hospital (Bryn Mawr)

Main Line Health-Paoli Hospital

Main Line Health-Riddle Hospital (Media)

Reading Hospital (West Reading)

Roxborough Memorial Hospital (Philadelphia)

St Christopher's Hospital for Children (Philadelphia)

St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)

St. Luke's Easton Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus

St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)

St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus (Coaldale)

St. Luke's Monroe Campus (Stroudsburg)

St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus (Allentown)

St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

St. Luke's Upper Bucks Hospital (Quakertown)

Suburban Community Hospital (East Norriton)

WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

WellSpan York Hospital

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

Rhode Island

Kent Hospital (Warwick)

Landmark Medical Center (Woonsocket)

Newport Hospital

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

Westerly Hospital

Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island (Providence)

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center (Hartsville)

MUHA Columbia Medical Center Downtown

MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center

MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center

MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast

Mount Pleasant Hospital

Prisma Health Baptist (Columbia)

Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge (Columbia)

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville)

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital (Clinton)

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital (Seneca)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital (Sumter)

Roper Hospital (Charleston)

Roper St. Francis Hospital-Berkeley (Summerville)

St. Francis Eastside (Greenville)

St. Francis Hospital-Downtown (Greenville)

Tennessee

Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital (Nashville)

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital (Murfreesboro)

Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital (Nashville)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County (Huntingdon)

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City

Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women (Memphis)

East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Knoxville)

Memorial Hixson Hospital

Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Saint Thomas River Park Hospital (McMinnville)

Texas

Ascension Providence (Waco)

Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle)

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Ascension Seton Northwest (Austin)

Ascension Seton Williamson (Round Rock)

Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio)

Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital (Amarillo)

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center College Station

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Lakeway

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Pflugerville

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Centennial (Frisco)

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

Baylor University Medical Center-Dallas

Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos

Christus Spohn Hospital Alice

Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville

Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-South (Corpus Christi)

Cornerstone Regional Hospital (Edinburg)

Dallas Medical Center

Dallas Regional Medical Center (Mesquite)

Dell Children's Medical Center (Austin)

Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas (Austin)

Harlingen Medical Center

Hendrick Health System (Abilene)

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Houston Methodist West Hospital

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth)

Knapp Medical Center (Weslaco)

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital

Memorial Hermann Southeast (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Hospital

Methodist Charlton Medical Center (Dallas)

Methodist Dallas Medical Center (Dallas)

Methodist Hospital Atascosa (Jourdanton)

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Methodist Southlake Medical Center

Mission Regional Medical Center

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

North Central Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Northeast Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Odessa Regional Medical Center

Pampa Regional Medical Center

Paris Regional Medical Center

Resolute Health Hospital (New Braunfels)

St. Luke's Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

Texas Health Mansfield

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Beaumont Campus

UT Health Athens

UT Health Carthage

UT Health Henderson

UT Health Jacksonville

UT Health North Campus Tyler

UT Health Pittsburg

UT Health Quitman

UT Health Tyler

University Health (San Antonio)

Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville

William Beaumont Army Medical Center (Fort Bliss)

Virginia

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center (Mechanicsville)

Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center (Midlothian)

Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra Southside Community Hospital (Farmville)

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital (Lynchburg)

Clinch Valley Medical Center (Richlands)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Twin County Regional Healthcare (Galax)

UVA Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Prince William Medical Center (Manassas)

VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital

Virginia Hospital Center-Arlington Health System

Washington

Mary Bridge Children's Hospital & Health Network

Samaritan Hospital (Moses Lake)

Wisconsin

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital-St. Joseph Campus (Milwaukee)

Wyoming

Evanston Regional Hospital