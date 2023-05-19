Best cities to live in 2024: US News

Florida and the Great Lakes region sport a number of the nation's best cities to live, while West Coast metros lag behind, according to U.S. News & World Report's latest ranking.

The publication used its own resources, along with FBI, Census Bureau and Labor Department data, to analyze 150 of the U.S.' most populated metropolitan areas for livability. Each city was evaluated across four indexes: quality of life (including healthcare quality and availability, and crime rates); value (including housing affordability and price parity); desirability (including weather temperateness and net migration); and job market (including average salary and unemployment rate). Read more about the methodology here.

These are the 20 best U.S. cities to live in, according to U.S. News:





1. Green Bay, Wis.

2. Huntsville, Ala.

3. Raleigh and Durham, N.C.

4. Boulder, Colo.

5. Sarasota, Fla.

6. Naples, Fla.

7. Portland, Maine

8. Charlotte, N.C.

9. Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. Fayetteville, Ark.

11. Madison, Wis.

12. Boise, Idaho

13. San Jose, Calif.

14. Ann Arbor, Mich.

15. Melbourne, Fla.

16. Jacksonville, Fla.

17. Albany, N.Y.

18. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

19. Des Moines, Iowa

20. Grand Rapids, Mich.





View the full ranking of 150 cities here.