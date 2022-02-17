AACN recognizes 188 hospital units for care quality

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses selected 188 hospital units nationwide as the winners of its 2021 Beacon Award for Excellence, the organization said Feb. 16.

The award recognizes hospital units that use evidence-based practices to provide safe, patient-centered care. To be recognized, hospital units must meet various criteria in five categories:

Leadership structures and systems

Appropriate staffing and staff engagement

Effective communication, knowledge management and learning development

Evidence-based practice and processes

Outcome measurements

The award features three different levels of recognition — gold, silver or bronze — each of which has a three-year term.

Four things to know:

1. In total, units from 126 U.S. hospitals were recognized, and 34 hospitals had more than one unit recognized.

2. Houston-based ​​Memorial Hermann Hospital had the most units recognized, with six units earning silver-level awards.

3. Fifty-eight units received a gold-level Beacon award. UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif., and UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., had the most units earn this distinction with four each.

4. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare's medical intensive care unit became the first unit to win the Beacon Award for five consecutive three-year terms.

Learn more here.