67 top hospitals for quality, patient experience

The top three states with the most hospitals with five CMS stars for quality and patient experience are Texas with nine, Wisconsin with eight and Oklahoma with five, according to recent data from CMS.
Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., had zero hospitals with top scores from CMS and a patient experience survey. The patient survey rating is based on responses from recently discharged patients, who are asked about nurse-physician communication, how responsive staff are to patient needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital.
The data was last updated July 26.
- Alabama — 0
- Alaska — 0
- Arizona — 1
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
- Arkansas — 2
Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)
Fayetteville AR VA Medical Center
- California — 1
Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla, Calif.)
- Colorado — 3
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Fresno)
VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)
- Connecticut — 0
- Delaware — 0
- District of Columbia — 0
- Florida — 1
Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)
- Georgia — 1
Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)
- Hawaii — 0
- Idaho — 1
Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)
- Illinois — 1
Midwestern Region Med Center (Zion)
- Indiana — 2
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola)
Greene County General Hospital (Linton)
- Iowa — 3
Iowa City VA Medical Center
Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)
Waverly Health Center
- Kansas — 1
Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)
- Kentucky — 1
Saint Joseph Berea
- Louisiana — 0
- Maine — 0
- Maryland — 0
- Massachusetts — 2
Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)
New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)
- Michigan — 4
Iron Mountain MI VA Medical Center
Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital
Up Health System Portage (Hancock)
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
- Minnesota — 3
Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)
Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester
Welia Health (Mora)
- Mississippi — 1
Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County (New Albany)
- Missouri — 1
Hendrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)
- Montana — 1
Logan Health-Whitefish
- Nebraska — 1
Boone County Health Center (Albion)
- Nevada — 0
- New Hampshire — 0
- New Jersey — 0
- New Mexico — 0
- New York — 1
Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)
- North Carolina — 3
Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center
Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)
The Outer Banks Hospital (Nags Head)
- North Dakota — 1
Fargo VA Medical Center
- Ohio — 2
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
- Oklahoma — 5
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)
Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Muskogee VA Medical Center
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon — 0
- Pennsylvania — 1
Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island — 0
- South Carolina — 1
Charleston VA Medical Center
- South Dakota — 2
Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)
Sioux Falls VA Medical Center
- Tennessee — 0
- Texas — 9
Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas
Baylor Scott & White the Heart-Plano
Coryell Memorial Hospital (Gatesville)
Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)
North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)
South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)
Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)
The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
- Utah — 1
Park City Hospital
- Vermont — 0
- Virginia — 0
- Washington — 0
- West Virginia — 1
Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg)
- Wisconsin — 8
Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)
Madison VA Medical Center
Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)
Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)
Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Chien)
Stoughton Hospital Association
Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)
Waupun Memorial Hospital
- Wyoming — 1
St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)