67 top hospitals for quality, patient experience

The top three states with the most hospitals with five CMS stars for quality and patient experience are Texas with nine, Wisconsin with eight and Oklahoma with five, according to recent data from CMS.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., had zero hospitals with top scores from CMS and a patient experience survey. The patient survey rating is based on responses from recently discharged patients, who are asked about nurse-physician communication, how responsive staff are to patient needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital.

The data was last updated July 26.

Alabama — 0





Alaska — 0





Arizona — 1

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Arkansas — 2

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Fayetteville AR VA Medical Center

California — 1

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla, Calif.)

Colorado — 3

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Fresno)

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Connecticut — 0





Delaware — 0





District of Columbia — 0





Florida — 1

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

Georgia — 1

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

Hawaii — 0





Idaho — 1

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

Illinois — 1

Midwestern Region Med Center (Zion)

Indiana — 2

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola)

Greene County General Hospital (Linton)

Iowa — 3

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Waverly Health Center

Kansas — 1

Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center (Wichita)

Kentucky — 1

Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana — 0





Maine — 0





Maryland — 0





Massachusetts — 2

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Michigan — 4

Iron Mountain MI VA Medical Center

Saint Mary's Standish Community Hospital

Up Health System Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Minnesota — 3

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Welia Health (Mora)

Mississippi — 1

Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County (New Albany)

Missouri — 1

Hendrick Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Montana — 1

Logan Health-Whitefish

Nebraska — 1

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Nevada — 0





New Hampshire — 0





New Jersey — 0





New Mexico — 0





New York — 1

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

North Carolina — 3

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

The Outer Banks Hospital (Nags Head)

North Dakota — 1

Fargo VA Medical Center

Ohio — 2

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

Oklahoma — 5

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Community Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oregon — 0





Pennsylvania — 1

Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Rhode Island — 0





South Carolina — 1

Charleston VA Medical Center

South Dakota — 2

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

Tennessee — 0





Texas — 9

Baylor Scott & White Heart & Vascular Hospital-Dallas

Baylor Scott & White the Heart-Plano

Coryell Memorial Hospital (Gatesville)

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg)

North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville)

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Utah — 1

Park City Hospital

Vermont — 0





Virginia — 0





Washington — 0





West Virginia — 1

Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg)

Wisconsin — 8

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)

Madison VA Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie Du Chien)

Stoughton Hospital Association

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Waupun Memorial Hospital

Wyoming — 1

St. John's Medical Center (Jackson)